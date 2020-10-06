Xbox Game Studios celebrates a historic 2020: numbers

The company celebrates a record-breaking year where they have released a total of 10 new games and +90 ratings on Metacritic.

Microsoft has published an official statement celebrating the results obtained by Xbox Game Studios during 2020. The internal studies team of the company led by Phil Spencer has managed to publish a total of 15 titles (of which 10 are new games) until this month October, including some over 90 in Metacritic, thus combining successes in criticism and sales.

Aaron Greenberg, CEO of Xbox Game Marketing at Microsoft, highlights “the extraordinary work of all of our talented creative teams within Xbox Game Studios to release a record number of proprietary games this year.” The manager assumes that “in addition to marking a record year in the number of releases, many of our titles have earned great recognition and have had an extraordinary reception from our fans.”

Xbox Game Studios has 23 internal teams

In total, they record more than 1.660 million hours played by their fans; most hours to date for Xbox Game Studios video games. To highlight, Microsoft Flight Simulator has returned through the big door with a score of 92 in Metacritic, the best qualified this year; For its part, at the beginning of the year we had Ori and the Will of the Wisps, the best rated Xbox game of this year with a score of 90 on that portal.

When it comes to Obsidian, Grounded quickly surpassed one million players, while Sea of ​​Thieves did the same with 15 million players accumulated since its launch. Next up is Wasteland 3, which finished with an average of 86 on Metacritic.

The future now passes through the rest of the Xbox Game Studios games both known and yet to be revealed from Microsoft’s 23 internal studios (previously 15, now a total of 8 more after the purchase of Bethesda). At the Xbox Game Showcase event in June, works such as Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios), Fable (Playground) Avowed (Obsidian) or State of Decay 3 (Undead Labs) were revealed, which will arrive on Xbox Series X | S in the future.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be launched worldwide this November 10 at a recommended price of 499 euros and 299 euros, respectively. The R



