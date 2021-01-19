Xbox Game Pass: Yakuza, January highlights

Microsoft released on Tuesday (19) the official schedule of games that enter and leave the Xbox Game Pass catalog in January, highlighting the arrival of the Yakuza franchise game collection and the launch of the awaited The Medium, which appears on Day One on the Xbox service.

Check below the complete calendar of content entries and exits for this month, with their respective platforms.

Arrive at the Game Pass

January 21th

Control (PC)

Desperados III (Android, consoles and PC)

Donut County (Android, consoles and PC)

Outer Wilds (Android)

Rainbow Six Siege’s Road to S.I. event (Consoles)

January 26

Cyber ​​Shadow (Android, consoles and PC)

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (PC) Lords of the West DLC

January 28

The Medium (Xbox Series S / X and PC)

Yakuza 3 Remastered (Android, consoles and PC)

Yakuza 4 Remastered (Android, consoles and PC)

Yakuza 5 Remastered (Android, consoles and PC)

Leave the Game Pass on January 29

Death Squared (Consoles)

Death’s Gambit (PC)

Final Fantasy XV (Consoles and PC)

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour (Consoles and PC)

Gray (PC)

Indivisible (Consoles and PC)

Reigns: Game of Thrones (PC)

Sea Salt (Consoles and PC)