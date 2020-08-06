Xbox Game Pass won 7 games in August

With the newest installment of The Dark Pictures anthology coming on October 30 with the title Little Hope, the first story is now available on Microsoft consoles thanks to Game Pass. For those who like horror games with choices that impact history and a cinematic experience, Man of Medan is a full plate.

Microsoft has also confirmed the arrival of six more titles to the subscription service: As well as Man of Medan, Darksiders: Genesis is now available for the Game Pass for Console, with the rest of the titles also arriving on the Game Pass for PC.

The platform game It Lurks Below, the competitor Trailmakers, as well as Undermine and Xeno Crisis can now be downloaded by Game Pass subscribers on Windows 10 consoles and PCs, with the classic Final Fantasy VII HD being the only title that does not reach platform this Thursday, but on August 13th.

Among the games that leave the Game Pass in August are three titles: Devil May Cry 5, Kingdom Come Deliverance and Yoku’s Island Express, all leaving service on August 15th.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (now available for consoles)

The Dark Pictures Anthology are individual, cinematic horror games with ramifications that also feature a multiplayer mode. In Man of Medan, five friends set out on a diving trip that soon becomes something much more sinister … Embark on a terrifying journey aboard a ghost ship. Live a scary story with an online friend or up to five players offline. All playable characters can live or die. Your choices will determine their fate. Who will you save?

Darksiders: Genesis (now available for consoles)

DARKSIDERS GENESIS is an action-adventure game that takes a path through Hell with lots of guns firing and swords drawn. Genesis gives players the opportunity to get to know the world of DARKSIDERS before the events of the original game, in addition to introducing the fourth and final knight: CONFLICT. The cooperative game mode also makes its debut in the franchise.

It Lurks Below (now available for consoles and PCs)

Below is a retro-styled, 2D, action-oriented survival RPG by David Brevik, creator of Diablo. A true RPG, with many statistics and eight classes of characters. Dig up and explore the randomly generated levels, find random items and fight deadly monsters to get the answers.

Trailmakers (now available for consoles and PCs)

Build a boat, a car, an airplane or maybe a … barcarrovião? With the intuitive Trailmakers builder, it’s as simple as putting together building blocks. Take your machines on dangerous exploration missions, high-speed races or go free mode and build that airboat you’ve always dreamed of.

Undermine (now available for consoles and PCs)

Dive into UnderMine and discover its secrets, one peasant at a time! UnderMine is a dungeon-style action adventure that mixes combat and exploration with rpg-style progression. Mine gold, die, upgrade and try again! Discover hundreds of items including relics, potions, blessings and curses that all combine and accumulate for a new experience each journey.

Xeno Crisis (now available for consoles and PCs)

Xeno Crisis is an arena shooter type game, in which one or two players enter a destroyed investigation outpost in order to face an extraterrestrial threat and make it out alive! Run and shoot your way through thousands of opponents as you search for the source of the deadly outbreak of extraterrestrials.

Final Fantasy VII HD (available on August 13 for consoles and PCs)

FINAL FANTASY VII, a timeless classic loved by a legion of fans, arrives on Xbox One with some extra features! Witness the return of an epic and unimaginable adventure, whose final battle defines the fate of the planet.



