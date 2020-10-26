Xbox Game Pass will receive PUBG and Celeste soon

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are about to get their hands on a list of special games between late October and early November, including PlayerUnknown’s Battleground and Celeste.

In addition to the two titles mentioned, we will also have the chance to see Day of Tentacle Remastered, Full Throttle Remastered, Grim Fandango Remastered and others in the following list along with their release dates.

Carto (Console and PC) – October 27

Day of Tentacle Remastered (Console and PC) – October 29

Five Nights at Freddy’s (Android, console and PC) – October 29

Full Throttle Remastered (Console and PC) October 29

Grim Fandango Remastered (Console and PC) – October 29

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (Android) – October 29

ScourgeBringer (Android) – October 29

Unruly Heroes (Android, console and PC) – October 29

Celeste (Android, console and PC) – November 5

Comanche (PC) – November 5

Deep Rock Galactic (Android, console and PC) – November 5

Eastshade (Android, console and PC) – November 5

Knights and Bikes (Console and PC) – November 5

Ark: Survival Evolved: Explorer’s Edition (Android, console and PC) – November 17

So, did you like the next additions?




