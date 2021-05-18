Xbox Game Pass Will Receive Plants vs Zombies 2, Maneater and More!

Xbox Game Pass: Those who subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass service will have a few more titles to enjoy soon, as Microsoft has announced a new list with more than a dozen games accessible through this system.

Among the highlights of the next period are Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Conan Exiles, Peggle 2 and a few others that you can see in the list below, along with their release dates and the platforms on which they will be made available.

SnowRunner (Cloud, console and PC) – now available

Peggle 2 (Cloud) – May 20

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (Cloud) – May 20

Secret Neighbor (PC) – May 20

The Wild at Heart (Console and PC)

The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing (Cloud, console and PC) – May 21

Knockout City (Console and PC) – May 21

Maneater (Cloud, console and PC) – May 25

Conan Exiles (Cloud and console) – May 27 (also optimized for Xbox Series X / S)

Fuzion Frenzy (Cloud) – May 27

Joy Ride Turbo (Cloud) – May 27

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries (Console) – May 27

Slime Rancher (PC) – May 27

Solasta: Crown of the Magister (PC) – May 27

SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest (PC) – May 27

Finally, it was also announced that the following titles will no longer be listed on the Xbox Game Pass: Assetto Corsa, Broforce, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Surviving Mars and Void Bastards.