Xbox Game Pass will receive Final Fantasy game in 2021

In a statement sent to the True Achievements team, Microsoft said it plans to release more games from the Final Fantasy franchise in the Xbox Game Pass catalog, completing the official listing presented during the X019.

In 2019, Microsoft released a promotional listing for the Game Pass featuring numerous titles that were expected to be released by the end of 2020. Among them, it was possible to observe the presence of ten games in the Final Fantasy saga, including the remasters of the PS1 classics. , FF X / X-2, FF 12 Zodiac Age, the FF 13 trilogy and the multiplatform FF 15. However, we are already in 2021 and not even half of these games are available on the Xbox service.

Now, in a message shared on Wednesday (7), Microsoft has confirmed that it will follow up on RPG entries in 2021, adding the rest of the titles to its subscriber catalog. “As we announced at X019, we are excited to bring the Final Fantasy franchise to players with the Xbox Game Pass,” said a company spokesman. “We did this throughout 2020 and will continue to do so in 2021 and beyond. We look forward to announcing specific release dates for more Final Fantasy titles soon.”

