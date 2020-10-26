Xbox Game Pass will receive Celeste, Deep Rock Galactic

The first games arrive this week, like Carto, Day of the Tentacle Remastered and others. We already know the new batch of games that Xbox Game Pass will receive for console, PC and Android in the coming days. Microsoft has announced the titles for late October and early November. Among the most prominent names are Celeste, Deep Rock Galactic, ARK: Survival Evovled and many others according to each of the formats. The list for this week is the most interesting. We tell you below:

October 27

Carto (Console and PC)

October 29

Day of the Tentacle Remastered (console and PC)

Five Nights at Freddy’s (Android, Console and PC)

Full Throttle Remastered (Console and PC)

Grim Fandango Remastered (Console and PC)

PUBG (Android)

ScourgeBringer (android)

Unruly Heroes (Android, Console and PC)

November 5

Celeste (Android, Console and PC)

Comanche (PC)

Deep Rock Galactic (Android, Console and PC)

Eastshade (Android, Console and PC)

Knights and Bikes (Console and PC)



