Xbox Game Pass Will Not Cannibalize Game Sales, Says Analyst

Xbox Game Pass has been available on the market for some time now offering several games to its subscribers, some of which show up for service users on the day of launch. Although many believe that this can be a kind of cannibalism, Mat Piscatella, an analyst at the NPD Group, does not imagine that this is the right path.

In a message posted on his Twitter, he mentioned that the industry is still a little conservative in this regard, but little by little is coming to understand that it is necessary to adopt new methods of distribution of securities. In addition, these services are unlikely to stop people from buying games.

Still no sign that Game Pass cannibalizes sales volume. Still signs that Game Pass may increase sales volume due to networking effect. The debates continue… — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) May 27, 2021

“The games market as an industry is still a little conservative and is gradually beginning to understand and adopt new forms of distribution, prices and promotional strategies. It will probably take a few more years [to see more effective changes] ”, says the analyst.

“In fact, there is still no indication that the Game Pass is cannibalizing the volume of sales, and we still have no reports that it ends up increasing the number of sales due to the networking effect. The debate continues ”, contextualized Piscatella.

And you, what do you believe in? Do you think the Game Pass (and PlayStation Plus) could end the game sales system or is it all just talk? Share your opinion in the space below for comments.