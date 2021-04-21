Xbox Game Pass will have Second Extinction and Fable 3 in April

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have a few more options to add to their libraries soon, as Microsoft has announced a few more titles that will be available to the public in the coming days.

Among these, the highlights go to Second Extinction, Fable 3 and Destroy All Humans !, but some other names that you can see in the list below, together with their release dates, make up this list:

MLB 21 The Show (now available, Cloud and console)

Phogs! (April 22, for PC)

Second Extinction (April 28, Cloud, console and PC)

Destroy All Humans! (April 29, Cloud, console and PC)

Fable 3 (April 30, Cloud)

Fable Anniversary (April 30, Cloud)

In addition, Microsoft also announced that the following titles will be excluded from the Game Pass list later this month: Endless Legend (PC), For the King (Cloud, console and PC), Fractured Minds (Cloud and console), Levelhead (Cloud, console and PC), Moving Out (Cloud, console and PC) and Thumper (PC).

And did you like the list of new titles that will be added to the Xbox Game Pass list? Which one are you already looking at? Leave your message in the space below for comments.