Xbox Game Pass Will Feature FIFA 21, Final Fantasy X / X-2, Red Dead Online and more!

Xbox Game Pass: Today (03), Microsoft announced the next games that will be on the Xbox Game Pass on consoles, PC and consoles and xCloud! Among them will be FIFA 21, Outlast 2, Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster and more, check out the full list below:

may 4th

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Consoles and PC)

May 6

FIFA 21 (Consoles and PC) – to access the consoles you must be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber

Outlast 2

Steep (xCloud and Consoles)

May 13

Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster (Consoles and PC)

Just Cause 4 Reloaded (xCloud, Consoles and PC)

Psychonauts (xCloud, Consoles and PC)

Red Dead Online (xCloud and Consoles)

Remnant: From the Ashes (PC)

They leave the Game Pass on May 15:

Alan Wake (Consoles and PC)

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 (PC)

Dungeon of the Endless (xCloud, Consoles and PC)

Final Fantasy IX (Consoles and PC)

Hotline Miami (PC)

Plebby Quest: The Crusades (PC)

So, what did you think of the Game Pass additions, did you like it? Tell us in the comments section!