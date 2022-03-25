Xbox Game Pass, What Does The Data Say? Players Play More And Spend More

Xbox Game Pass: Microsoft details during a conference at the Game Developers Conference how the Xbox Game Pass business model benefits studios. Xbox Game Pass statistics show that Microsoft’s plan works. That is what we can conclude after the Microsoft Game Dev conference held at GDC 2022. The North American company’s video game subscription platform, available on Xbox consoles, Windows computers and mobile devices through cloud gaming with more than 25 million of subscribers, has significantly improved its statistics compared to a year, with data that reflects the commitment (engagement) of the players, their greater tendency to spend and discover video games that they would otherwise ignore.

Xbox Game Pass players play 40% more titles

During the presentation, Microsoft updated the effect of Xbox Game Pass for both players and development studios, whose common denominator is maximizing the value of the product. Members of the service, who pay a monthly or annual subscription to access different modalities, play 40% more video games once they join Game Pass (in 2021 it was 20% more).

The number of genres played grows by 30%.

Already published games that join Xbox Game Pass multiply their number of players by 8.3.

Launch indies on Xbox Game Pass skyrocket by 15 in player count.

Xbox Game Pass has added more than 60 games with GOTY awards since 2017.

AAA launch games grow by 3.5 in player numbers.

Xbox Game Pass members spend 50% more and spend 2.8x more on post-launch monetization (microtransactions).

The games that come to Xbox Game Pass add up to 3.5 more players than when they arrive on Steam (where they have to be purchased).

Likewise, subscribed users play 30% more genres, which opens the door to discover works that may not be among our priority lists. Not in vain, being “at the click of a button”, curiosity is reciprocated much faster.