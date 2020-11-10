Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will gift one month of Disney +

Microsoft announced that all Game Pass Ultimate users will have access to all Disney Plus content, as long as they meet one condition.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users will have access to the Disney Plus platform for free for 30 days with their subscription, Microsoft reported on Monday.

Just on Sunday, La Verdad Noticias reported the mysterious publication of the official Game Pass account on Twitter that made us anticipate this announcement.

The post featured an illustration featuring the main characters from The Mandalorian, the hit Disney Plus series, along with the phrase: “All we will say is that we are not posting The Mandalorian and The Child for any reason.”

Less than 24 hours later, Microsoft’s Adam Harris announced that “starting today, Ultimate members will be able to stream all of the great entertainment available with Disney +, including content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.”

“From old favorites to the latest epic films, series and originals by the world’s best storytellers, including the new season of The Mandalorian, we are delighted to offer this test as a benefit to our members,” he added.

Disney+@DisneyPlus (30 days) is coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks today pic.twitter.com/yRiEbHPt1u — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) November 9, 2020

The announcement comes within hours of the global launch of Microsoft’s next generation of consoles, the Xbox Series X and Series S, so you may be building a new console bundle plus Game Pass Ultimate membership.

Once more than clear that there are no coincidences, but you should keep in mind that this benefit will only be available to new Disney Plus subscribers.

Therefore, if you have Game Pass Ultimate and you live in Mexico or Latin America, where the platform is about to launch on November 17, you already have your trial month assured. You can see the prices and discounts of Disney Plus in Latin America here.

The offer is not limited to Xbox Series X and Series S users, as Game Pass Ultimate also works on Xbox One, and on PCs with the Xbox app for Windows 10.



