Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Offers 3 Months Of Marvel Unlimited For A Limited Time

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate collaborates with the comic giant to offer its subscribers 3 months of Marvel Unlimited. Dates and conditions. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate adds a new reward for lovers of the world of comics. The subscription will offer 3 months at no additional cost for Marvel Unlimited, the American giant’s comics-on-demand service. The promotion will be activated throughout today, March 23, 2022, until the 31st.

How can I claim 3 months of Marvel Unlimited as an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member?

The reward will appear in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefits menu within the application itself on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One systems. If you are in the Xbox App on PC, at the top of the main page you will find a box where they appear. all.

Once you claim it, you can redeem that code for a new Marvel Unlimited account until June 30. We emphasize the account: only new registrations will be able to take advantage of the three free months.

What is Marvel Unlimited?

Marvel Unlimited is a subscription to the comic book firm that allows you to access a digital library of more than 29,000 official issues of the company. There are both classics over the years and new releases, all with an interface adapted for reading on your computer, tablet or mobile device.

In Spain the application is in English, although you can download it natively in any store of the system in which you are. Next, we leave you the download links on mobiles and tablets.