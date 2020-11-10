Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in November: EA Play

Microsoft presents all the news that comes to the Ultimate version of the subscription service this November 10, premiere of Xbox Series X | S.

This November 10 begins the new generation of Microsoft consoles, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, hand in hand with news for its star service, Xbox Game Pass, which receives a multitude of news this Tuesday, although it stands out above all the integration into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from EA Play (December 15 on PC), Electronic Arts’ game library with more than 60 great company titles. Let’s go by parts, because there is also news for lovers of series and movies.

All the news for Xbox Game Pass in November 2020

EA Play is now available to any Xbox Game Pass Ultimate player on Xbox One consoles, Xbox Series X | S consoles, and Android devices — titles compatible with streaming are limited, as we’ll see next. We are talking, therefore, of a service that is incorporated by the hand of works such as FIFA 20, Skate 3, Mirrors Edge, great installments of Battlefield, The Sims 4, Need for Speed, Burnout, Dragon Age, the complete Mass saga Effect, Plants vs. Zombies, Unravel, Star Wars: Battlefront 2 or one of the most celebrated novelties: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. They are more than 60 in total.

The following can also be streamed through Android devices: Dragon Age: Inquisition, Madden NFL 20, Mass Effect: Andromeda, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2, The Sims 4, and Unravel 2.



