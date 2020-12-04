Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: get the first 3 months for 1 euro

The Microsoft service normally costs 12.99 euros per month and allows you to access a wide catalog of video games.

If you are a new user and want to try Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Microsoft has a juicy offer for you. The North American company has announced that players will be able to get a 3-month subscription for just 1 euro. It should be noted that this option will be exclusively available to all those who do not have or have not had a valid subscription, so the rest must pay the usual rate, that is, 12.99 euros per month. The promotion will be available from December 3 to January 25, 2021.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is Microsoft’s premium service subscription. And what does it offer? Basically, access to the console and PC catalog. In addition, it also integrates EA Play (with more than 60 video games from Electronic Arts), as well as the possibility of enjoying compatible video games through an Android device (via the streaming technology of Project xCloud).

16 new games in December

The Redmond company recently announced the addition of another 16 video games to the service. As of December 3 and until the 8th of the same month, the service will continue to grow its catalog, so players will be able to download titles such as Control, RAGE 2, DOOM Eternal, Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition or Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair. Furthermore, the Spanish game Call of the Sea will make its triumphant debut on the platform. This mystery and puzzle game developed in Spain will go on sale for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. To discover the complete list of games visit this news.

Xbox Game Pass is the reflection of Microsoft’s new strategy, which aims to go beyond consoles and offer an ecosystem in which the device is not the most important thing, but the player. They have already made it clear that they will continue to be very focused on the games division.



