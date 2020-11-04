Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can now install EA Play games

The Xbox subscription service will add access to more than 60 Electronic Arts games this November 10: FIFA, Need for Speed, Battlefield and more.

Members subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can now preload EA Play video games on Xbox One consoles and PC. After announcing the agreement between Microsoft and Electronic Arts to integrate the latter’s on-demand games service at no additional cost from November 10, from now on many of the included games can be downloaded to have them ready for use. your unlocking.

On November 10, the new generation of Microsoft consoles will also begin and it will be then when Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and PC players who have an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate account (which includes console, PC and Gold) or the PC mode can access EA Play at no additional cost and with no limit to play all those titles.

What is EA Play and what benefits does it offer the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate player?

In addition to the nearly 150 Xbox Game Pass games included in any of the subscription modes, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC users will have access to more than 60 great EA titles; from Titanfall 2 through the complete series Mass Effect, Skate, The Sims, Battlefield, FIFA 20, Need for Speed ​​Heat and other emblematic games of the company.

Also, exclusive challenges and rewards within each game, exclusive content for members, discounts when buying DLC ​​and access for up to 10 hours to tests of recent releases, such as FIFA 21, Madden NFL 21, Star Wars: Squadrons …

Finally, it is confirmed that EA Play games will be compatible with the streaming game mode (what we used to know as xCloud). And no, you don’t have to pay more. The Xbox Game Pass subscription will continue to cost 12.99 euros per month in the Ultimate mode and 9.99 euros per month if we only choose the computer solution.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will go on the market this November 10 at a price of 499 euros and 299 euros, respectively. In this article we review the differences between them.



