Xbox Game Pass Took Its Breath Away With The May Calendar

Xbox Game Pass games to be released in May were announced. There were a total of 9 productions on the Xbox Game Pass List that will attract the attention of players.

Read Dead Online, the online version of Red Dead Redemption 2, tops the list of free games consisting of 9 new games. The game, which will come to the cloud and console device in the middle of the month, has already excited Xbox Game Pass subscribers. At the same time, FIFA 21, which will be broadcast on console, cloud and PC, increases the dose of excitement.

Games coming to Xbox Game Pass in May

The new free Xbox Game Pass games announced by Microsoft will begin to be distributed on May 4th. While the table that will continue until May 13, mostly focuses on the cloud system; Qualified productions will also come for Windows PC and console.

Here is the full list of games to be released on the Xbox Game Pass platform in May:

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (console and PC) – May 4th

FIFA 21 (console, cloud and PC) – May 6

Steep (cloud and console) – May 6

Final Fantasy 10 / 10-2 HD Remaster (console and PC) – May 13

Just Cause 4: Reloaded (cloud, console and PC) – May 13

Pyschonauts (cloud, console and PC) – May 13

Red Dead Online (cloud and console) – May 13

Remnant: From the Ashes (PC) – May 13

In addition to 9 interesting games, some popular productions will bid farewell to the Xbox Game Pass world. Starting May 15, the following games will be unavailable for cloud, console and PC:

Alan Wake (console and PC)

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 (PC)

Dungeon of the Endless (cloud, console and PC)

Final Fantasy 9 (console and PC)

Hotline Miami (PC)

Plebby Quest: The Crusades (PC)

But what do you think about FIFA 21 and Red Dead Online joining the Xbox Game Pass family? Don’t forget to share your ideas with us.