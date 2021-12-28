Xbox Game Pass: The 31 Games Of 2022 Already Confirmed For The Service

Xbox Game Pass: Microsoft’s subscription service does not have any signs of stopping in 2022 and has announced more than 30 games that will be available on Game Pass. Xbox Game Pass is here to stay. Microsoft’s subscription service no longer needs the tagline “the Netflix of video games” and has become a reality that is stomping around the industry. Last November, the very Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, declared that it is already “perfectly sustainable” with the current number of users (around 30 million). And while it did not reach the target figures in Microsoft’s own internal documents, the reality is that it continues to grow and gain followers. Between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021, Game Pass increased its numbers by 37.48% (compared to the expected 47.79%). Being a homeless phenomenon, the company is clear: why stop now?

If this 2021 we have fired you through the front door (Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Aliens, One Piece and many more), fasten your seatbelts for 2022. Although the games are announced month by month and we still do not know Every January, some titles have already promised to join Xbox Game Pass outbound. There have been so many that the list of confirmed for the next twelve months already rises to 30 games. And to those, we repeat, many more should be added each month. Among the insurance we find names of the caliber of Starfield, STALKER 2: Shadow of Chernobyl, Somerville, A Plague Tale: Requiem … That is, for all tastes and of all kinds of genres, budgets and developers. We leave you with a first compilation and review of them so that you can make your mouths:

Xbox Game Pass in 2022

The Anacrusis – January 13

Pupperazzi – January 20

Windjammers 2 – January 20

Shredders – February

Edge of Eternity – February 10

Total War: Warhammer 3 – February 17

Weird West – March 31

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl – April 28

Warhammer 40K: Darktide – Spring

Midnight Fight Express – Summer

Redfall – Summer

Scorn – October

Starfield – November 11

A Plague Tale: Requiem – 2022

Atomic Heart – 2022

Bushiden – 2022

Chinatown Detective Agency – 2022

Crusader Kings 3 – 2022

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising – 2022

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery —2022

Hello Neighbor 2 – 2022

Loot River – 2022

Nobody Saves The World – 2022

Party Animals – 2022

Pigeon Simulator – 2022

Replaced – 2022

Signalis – 2022

Slime Rancher 2 – 2022

Sniper Elite 5 – 2022

Somerville – 2022

Trek to Yomi – 2022