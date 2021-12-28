Xbox Game Pass: The 31 Games Of 2022 Already Confirmed For The Service

Xbox Game Pass: Microsoft’s subscription service does not have any signs of stopping in 2022 and has announced more than 30 games that will be available on Game Pass. Xbox Game Pass is here to stay. Microsoft’s subscription service no longer needs the tagline “the Netflix of video games” and has become a reality that is stomping around the industry. Last November, the very Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, declared that it is already “perfectly sustainable” with the current number of users (around 30 million). And while it did not reach the target figures in Microsoft’s own internal documents, the reality is that it continues to grow and gain followers. Between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021, Game Pass increased its numbers by 37.48% (compared to the expected 47.79%). Being a homeless phenomenon, the company is clear: why stop now?
If this 2021 we have fired you through the front door (Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Aliens, One Piece and many more), fasten your seatbelts for 2022. Although the games are announced month by month and we still do not know Every January, some titles have already promised to join Xbox Game Pass outbound. There have been so many that the list of confirmed for the next twelve months already rises to 30 games. And to those, we repeat, many more should be added each month. Among the insurance we find names of the caliber of Starfield, STALKER 2: Shadow of Chernobyl, Somerville, A Plague Tale: Requiem … That is, for all tastes and of all kinds of genres, budgets and developers. We leave you with a first compilation and review of them so that you can make your mouths:
Xbox Game Pass in 2022
The Anacrusis – January 13
Pupperazzi – January 20
Windjammers 2 – January 20
Shredders – February
Edge of Eternity – February 10
Total War: Warhammer 3 – February 17
Weird West – March 31
STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl – April 28
Warhammer 40K: Darktide – Spring
Midnight Fight Express – Summer
Redfall – Summer
Scorn – October
Starfield – November 11
A Plague Tale: Requiem – 2022
Atomic Heart – 2022
Bushiden – 2022
Chinatown Detective Agency – 2022
Crusader Kings 3 – 2022
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising – 2022
Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery —2022
Hello Neighbor 2 – 2022
Loot River – 2022
Nobody Saves The World – 2022
Party Animals – 2022
Pigeon Simulator – 2022
Replaced – 2022
Signalis – 2022
Slime Rancher 2 – 2022
Sniper Elite 5 – 2022
Somerville – 2022
Trek to Yomi – 2022