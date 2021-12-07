Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Were Given A Surprise Game!

Microsoft continues to make Xbox Game Pass subscribers happy. A previously unannounced game has been added to Game Pass.

There is new news on the Xbox Game Pass front, which adds new games every month and expands its library. In addition to the games that were previously stated to be added to the system, a different game that was not announced by Microsoft was included in Game Pass. Now subscribers will be able to experience Serious Sam 4.

Serious Sam 4 is now available on Xbox Game Pass

Serious Sam 4, which celebrated the 20th anniversary of the series in September of last year and made its debut for both new generation and old generation consoles, is now a part of the Game Pass system. Announcing 12 different games that will be added to the subscription system at the beginning of December, Microsoft did not share the name of the famous FPS game. Microsoft surprisingly included Serious Sam 4 in the Xbox Game Pass subscription system.



Finally, Serious Sam 4 has gained different language support with the update that came last November. The production, which has very positive notes on the Steam page, carries both the humorous and action-packed structure of the series. The game also has online and co-op modes. The production is now included in the Xbox Game Pass system. However, it is not available for Xbox One owners, although the reason is not disclosed.

Serious Sam 4 system requirements

Minimum

Operating System : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: 4-core CPU @ 2.5 GHz

4-core CPU @ 2.5 GHz Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Video Card : nVidia GeForce 780/970/1050 or AMD Radeon 7950/280/470 (3GB VRAM)

: nVidia GeForce 780/970/1050 or AMD Radeon 7950/280/470 (3GB VRAM) DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 42 GB of available space.

Suggested

Operating System : Windows 10 64-bit (1909)

: Windows 10 64-bit (1909) Processor: 8-core CPU @ 3.3 GHz

8-core CPU @ 3.3 GHz Memory: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Video Card: nVidia GeForce 1080/2060 or AMD Radeon Vega64/5700 (8GB VRAM)

nVidia GeForce 1080/2060 or AMD Radeon Vega64/5700 (8GB VRAM) DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 42 GB of available space.

So, what do you think about Serious Sam 4, which was surprisingly offered to Game Pass subscribers by Microsoft? Please do not forget to share your views with us in the comments section.