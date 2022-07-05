Xbox Game Pass Subscribers should play Children of Mortal while they Still Can

An absolute force to be reckoned with, Xbox Game Pass is unstoppable. Even in the face of competitors like PlayStation’s new PS Plus Premium tier, Xbox Game Pass still remains at the top of the gaming industry, proving month after month that it’s still one of the best deals in all games. The first exclusives are added from day one, as are the long-awaited indie games, and to top it all off, Xbox Game Pass even offers a number of backward compatible games for this quick bout of nostalgia. Among all the impressions, it can be difficult to find the right one for the right mood, and such stellar games as Children of Morta can slip through the cracks.

Children of Morta, released in September 2019 and developed by Dead Mage, is an action game in which elements of roguelike are combined with a methodical and enjoyable RPG development system. For those who played Hades after its release in 2020 and immediately got hooked and spent the next few months chopping down its monsters, Children of Morta is the perfect game to choose next. Although these two have their own unique qualities, Children of Morta will help get rid of this itch of Hades thanks to a similar approach to gameplay and tone. There are many qualities that make Children of Morta a must-have game before it is removed from the Xbox Game Pass on July 15.

Morata’s Children’s Approach to Storytelling

As in Hades, Children of Morta puts its characters at the center and allows them to lead the narrative forward. The Children of Morata is set in a distant land and follows the Bergsons, a family tasked with confronting an impending dark threat known as the Blight. While the premise is simple, straightforward, and admittedly rather banal, Children of Morta touches on some impressively deep themes.

With the family at the heart of the story, “Morata’s Children” delve deeply into the themes of love, hope and inevitable losses. As players dive into the game’s procedural dungeons, they will learn more about the threat they face, and with their family by their side, they will have to learn to persevere and fight together as a unit.

This family dynamic is what drives the story of Children of Morta and is reflected in the gameplay, when each family member has their own set of skills and abilities. For example, the patriarch of the family, John, wields a sword and shield, acting as a protector, while the quietest member of the family, Kevin, uses stealth to destroy his enemies. Each family member has their own personality, and the more the player learns about them, the more he will understand that their powers and abilities match their characteristics.

Children of Morta is perfect for fans of roguelike role-playing games.

Children of Morta is a roguelike game that uses a top—down view. Throughout the game, players will visit procedurally generated dungeons to fight hordes of corrupted enemies. Before going into battle, players will be able to choose several family members to take with them, each of which has its own advantages and disadvantages. In just a few hours, players should begin to understand who complements whom in abilities.

Elements of the role-playing game Children of Morta are included in the game development system. At the end of each run, players will receive a ton of XP, which is awarded not only to the player’s character, but also to the whole family. As fans of role-playing games would expect, raising the level of these characters opens up a number of other unique abilities that can be used in subsequent battles.

In 2019, when Children of Morta first came out, the game wasn’t completely finished yet. Now, almost three years later, Dead Mage has officially completed Children of Morta, bringing a lot of new content to the game. New characters, new items, new combat mechanics, new plot twists and a full online cooperative mode have been added to Children of Morta since its release, making it a game that is definitely worth trying in 2022.

Children of Morta is already available on PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. He will leave Xbox Game Pass on July 15, 2022.