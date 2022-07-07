Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Should Play Carrion while They Still Can

Now there are more than 100 games in the Xbox Game Pass service, and everyone will find something for themselves. For fans of single player games such as The Outer Worlds, Psychonauts 2 and Hellblade should whet the appetite, and fans of the cooperative game can enjoy stellar games such as It Takes Two, Overcooked! and Minecraft. And when it comes to various game genres, Xbox Game Pass has everything from survival games to urban planning simulators and shooters. With such a large selection, Game Pass subscribers can easily get lost, and with the ever-changing nature of Game Pass, a good game often disappears before gamers even have time to realize that it exists. Carrion shouldn’t be one of those games.

Released in 2020 by Phobia Game Studio, Carrion is described as a backwards horror game in which the player can control the greater evil of a horror movie. Carrion places the player in the tentacles of a Thing-like monster, whose only task is to escape from its isolation and absorb everything in its path. This is a simple premise, but it is very effective and unique, and it is thanks to it that it is worth trying Carrion before it is removed from the Xbox Game Pass on July 15.

Carrion’s Monster Fantasy Gameplay

From start to finish, Carrion is a journey with absolute power. The game starts with a player-controlled monster that looks like one small round mass of red tentacles. As the game progresses and the more people the player absorbs, the more the monster will grow, eventually filling most of the screen with its terrifying red body mass. This constant progress at each of Carrion’s stages is what gives the game its unique hook and what keeps players on board throughout its relatively short five—hour runtime.

As the game progresses, when the monster gains mass, the player unlocks new abilities, ranging from a trap in the form of a spider and ending with retractable spikes. These abilities, the size of the monster and its speed of movement combine together to make Carrion feel like the embodiment of a powerful fantasy, thanks to which the player becomes an omnipotent, unstoppable monster that can be seen in high-budget horror films. The mechanics of the game only enhances this feeling even more.

Throughout the game, Carrion encourages the player to think tactically about the combat scenario in which he is. There are usually several enemies in any arena, some with shields and weapons or other special abilities, and there are often a number of environmental objects. and ways to interact with. While a head-first assault is sometimes more than an acceptable option, some collisions require a little more planning from the player. In Carrion’s most rewarding encounters, players will jump between vents, dragging their prey into the abyss and hurling their enemies across the room, all in a superbly animated and bloody pixelated style.

As soon as the player unlocks more abilities, these scenarios become even more complex and useful, and the ability to become invisible and shoot spikes around the room adds variety to the gameplay. On top of that, the Carrion physics system does a lot to make the combat in the game seem satisfying, and the ragdoll physics makes every kill quite terrifying. For fans of Western monster horror, Carrion is an absolute must, and for those who don’t, it’s still worth checking out before it’s removed from the Game Pass on July 15.

Carrion is now available on PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One.