Xbox Game Pass: see new games coming soon to service

November has everything to be one of the best months in the history of the Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription service that brings hundreds of games to its members. In constant update, the catalog will get even bigger with the games confirmed for very soon:

Gears Tactics

Planet Coaster Console Edition

Tetris Effect Connected

FF8 Remastered

River City Girls

Star Renegades

On November 10, we will have the main attraction, when EA Play comes to consoles at no extra cost for those who subscribe to the Xbox Game pass Ultimate. There are over 60 EA games, including the newly added Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order! Shortly thereafter, on December 15, EA Play will also be incorporated into the service on the PC.

In chronological order, the games schedule is as follows: Gears Tactics (November 9th on Android and consoles), Destiny 2 Beyond Light (10th, Android and consoles), Planet Coaster Console Edition (10th, Android and consoles) , Tetris Effect: Connected (10th, PC and consoles), Final Fantasy VIII Remastered (12th, PC and consoles), Gonner 2 (12th, Android), Streets of Rogue (12th, PC), Ark Survival Evolved ( day 17, PC, Android and consoles), Halo MCC: Halo 4 (day 17, PC), River City Girls (day 19, PC, Android and consoles), Star Renegades (day 19, Android and consoles).



