Xbox Game Pass receives EA Play

November 2020 has everything to be the best moment of the Xbox Game Pass and should mark the beginning of the new generation of Microsoft with the help of EA Play to further boost the service. In addition, the company will also make tons of other home games available for the Xbox Series X and S.

EA Play games are now available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for consoles and users already have access to around 85 titles (publisher only) to enjoy at the first moment of the new generation, which started today (10). However, on PC, EA Play only arrives on November 15th.

But in addition, there are also a larger than normal number of organic additions to the service, with home games scheduled to arrive next week. Check out:

Gears Tactics – November 9 (Xbox and Android)

Destiny 2: Beyond Light – November 10 (Xbox and Android)

Planet Coaster: Console Edition – November 10 (Xbox and Android)

Tetris Effect: Connected – November 10 (PC and Xbox)

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered – November 12 (PC and Xbox)

Gonner2 – November 12 (Android)

Streets of Rogue – November 12 (PC)

ARK: Survival Evolved: Explorer’s Edition – November 17 (PC, Xbox and Android)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection: Halo 4 – November 17 (PC)

River City Girls – November 19 (PC, Xbox, Android)

Star Renegades – November 19 (Xbox and Android)

PC players should wait a little longer to receive EA Play on the Game Pass. According to Microsoft, the integration should happen only on December 15. Some EA games will also be available to play via xCloud, MS’s streaming game service.

The Xbox Series X and S were officially launched today (10) and had a “gigantic reception” in Brazil, according to Microsoft itself.



