Xbox Game Pass receives 19 Bethesda games this Friday

The Xbox announced on Thursday (11) that the Game Pass will receive 19 Bethesda games tomorrow (12). In the list will be titles such as Dishonored Definitive Edition, DOOM Eternal, The Evil Within, Fallout: New Vegas, RAGE 2 and Prey.

The action is one of the first practical results of adding Zenimax and Bethesda to the Xbox family. In addition to the presence of the games in the catalog, some of the games will also see increased FPS on the Xbox Series X / S. More news on this specific subject will be released soon.

According to Xbox, productions can be played on PC, consoles and Cloud. However, each specific title will work on a specific platform. The action was worldwide, however, there were differences between regions.

In the announcement in English, the company says that there will be 20 Bethesda games, instead of the 19 that will arrive in the Brazilian service. In this case, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion was the one who stayed out here.

Although Microsoft’s purchase of Zenimax was announced in September 2020, it was only last Tuesday (09) that the deal was finalized and approved by regulatory bodies.

Also on Thursday, during a roundtable discussion, the head of Xbox division, Phill Spencer, said the deal was built for players to receive Bethesda productions “on all platforms where the Game Pass exists”.

List of games

Check out the games below and the respective platforms to which they will be available from tomorrow on the Game Pass.

Dishonored Definitive Edition (Console, PC)

Dishonored 2 (Console, PC)

DOOM (1993) (Console, PC)

DOOM II (Console, PC)

DOOM 3 (Console, PC)

DOOM 64 (Console, PC)

DOOM Eternal (Console, PC)

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (Console, PC)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (Console, PC)

The Elder Scrolls Online (Cloud, Console)

The Evil Within (Console, PC)

Fallout 4 (Console, PC)

Fallout 76 (Console, PC)

Fallout: New Vegas (Console)

Prey (Console, PC)

RAGE 2 (Console, PC)

Wolfenstein: The New Order (Console, PC)

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (Console, PC)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Console, PC)

Were you excited about the news? Which game will you play first? Tell us in the comments section below!