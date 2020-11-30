Xbox Game Pass predicts the likelihood of Control coming

The official account on Twitter drops that the title of Remedy Entertainment is just around the corner. They have not verbalized it, but everything points to Control coming to Xbox Game Pass soon.

This has been anticipated by Microsoft itself, which has published an email on social networks in which they mention a sinister red light, an unequivocal reference to the production of Remedy Entertainment, the also creators of Alan Wake and Quantum Break. The Twitter account of the service has said “not having a clue” of what those words mean.

In the text, they celebrate the successful launch of EA Play, as well as the arrival of Project xCloud to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. However, they emphasize that they will not stop pressing in the month of December, so there will be more news. For starters, EA Play will also debut on the PC service. “We have a lot of games,” they say. “We’ve also included REDACTED, which our fans keep mentioning (that’s why I sent you that GIF with that sinister red light).”

A game and many mysteries

Control is an action title full of enigmas and mysteries. Jesse Faden, the protagonist, suffered a traumatic event years ago when his brother was kidnapped by the Federal Office of Control. Since then, the girl, now a woman, stops at nothing and looks for the place where he is being held. Finally she finds the place, the headquarters of the organization, but when she gets there she becomes the director of the institution.

In the vein of other Remedy Entertainment games, the Finns have built a story reminiscent of David Lynch’s, with a script where nothing is what it seems. The Hiss, some extraterrestrial parasites, have taken over the place and the people who worked at the OFC. Only Jesse Faden and his powers will be able to control the situation once and for all.

Control is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch (via cloud). The game can also be enjoyed on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S, although only those who have the Ultimate Edition will be able to enjoy the optimized version.



