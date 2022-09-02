Xbox Game Pass Plan for Friends and Family Confirmed, Initial Pricing Details Revealed

Microsoft has finally unveiled the long-awaited Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan just days after a leaked logo confirmed a new subscription level. Xbox announced that the new plan, which will allow subscribers to share information with four other friends or family members, is being tested in Ireland and Colombia, where it will cost 21.99 euros per month and 49,900 Colombian pesos, respectively.

Members of the Friends and Family plan will receive all the usual benefits of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, including cloud streaming and a changing selection of games. Although details about U.S. prices have not been disclosed, they are about $10 more than the current Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plan, which currently costs $14.99. The plan will allow users to split the cost between several people, which will make it a boon for college students who are just now returning to dormitories.

In addition to the initial pricing details, Xbox has also released a FAQ detailing how the service works and how it will work in different regions. It has also been confirmed that users can only be members of one group at a time, and group members can join a group no more than twice a year.

Subscribers who change their current plan will convert the remaining time according to the following formula.

30 days Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is 18 days Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family30 Days Xbox Game Pass (for consoles) is 12 days Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family30 Days PC Game Pass is 12 days Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family30 days Xbox Live Gold is 12 days Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family30 Days EA Play is 6 days Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family

The Friends and Family plan is not yet available in the US, UK and Europe, but should appear in these regions relatively soon. While you’re waiting, check out our latest release of the Unlocked Podcast, where we talk about whether the new Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan could be a major update for the service. You can also find our list of the best Xbox Game Pass games right here.

