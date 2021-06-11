Xbox Game Pass Offers 30 Days Free Access to Disney+

Xbox Game Pass: The Loki series debuted last Wednesday (9), and certainly many are interested in checking out how the saga of Thor’s brother will unfold in the new venture. If you’re a Game Pass subscriber, there’s a chance to check out some of these episodes (or even all) for free.

According to the information disclosed, Ultimate Game Pass subscribers can redeem 30 days of free access to Disney+ in the benefits field, taking into account that this must happen before September 30th (this is the deadline for claiming, with extended redemption until October 30th) and only for those who do not yet have an active account on the streaming service.

It is noteworthy that the redemption can take place either on your Xbox console or on the Xbox app for Windows or even on the Game Pass app that is available for Android and iOS.