Xbox Game Pass Loses 5 Games on July 31

Xbox Game Pass add-ons often outpace those games that are removed every month, but games are indeed removed every month. This usually happens on the 15th and last day of the month, and fans usually find out about it a week or two before they are removed. Now Xbox Game Pass has announced 5 new games that will appear in the service this month, as well as 5 games that will leave it on July 31.

This means that by July 29, 6 new games will join the Xbox Game Pass, as previously announced, so it won’t be a big surprise if one or two more unannounced games join. In any case, by the end of the month, fans can expect As Dusk Falls, Watch Dogs 2, Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation, MotoGP22, Torment: Tides of Numenera and Inside. Just a couple of days after the latest addition, fans will say goodbye to the titles.

Outgoing Xbox Game Pass games: Dodgeball Academia, Katamari Damacy Reroll, Lumines Remastered, Omno and Raji: An Ancient Epic, all coming out of the cloud, console and PC. As always, anyone who wants to add them to their Xbox libraries on a permanent basis can get up to 20% discount on Game Pass membership. However, for those who want to defeat them before they leave, this is a viable option. None of these games are particularly long.

Players don’t really have to choose what usually happens when choosing games to play before they leave, but none of them are time-consuming. That’s how long fans can expect every game leaving the Xbox Game Pass to be ready.

Xbox Game Pass — released July 31, 2022

Dodgeball Academia: 10-15 hours Katamari Damacy Reroll: roughly 5 hours Lumines Remastered: roughly 7 hours Omno: roughly 3.5 hours Raji: Ancient Epic — roughly 6 hours

In other words, if players want to play each of these games before August 2022, they can easily do it. Of course, it will depend on someone’s interests, as well as on what other games someone is playing, but all this is possible until July 31.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the Xbox Game Pass when August 2022 arrives. Turbo Golf Racing, Two Point Campus, Midnight Flight Express and Immortality have already been confirmed for Xbox Game Pass next month, and others will be announced relatively soon.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers receive several free games every month.