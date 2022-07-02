Xbox Game Pass Loses 5 Games At the End of This Month

Microsoft likes to start each month with a blog post detailing all the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the near future, as well as which games will leave the service. Probably due to the holiday weekend, the Xbox Game Pass post for July 2022 has not yet been published, and at the moment it probably won’t appear until Tuesday, July 5. But so far Microsoft has not published anything about games leaving Xbox. Game Pass in July 2022, until the Game Pass app let fans know what would be downloaded in advance.

More detailed information about Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass plans for July 2022 should be known after the July 4 holiday, but in the meantime, the Game Pass app has informed fans about five games that will be removed on July 15. As confirmed by Xbox. The Game Pass itself, Atomicrops, Carrion, Children of Morta, Cris Tales and Lethal League Blaze will be removed from the service on July 15, so anyone interested should definitely check them out while they still can.

The games leaving Xbox Game Pass in July 2022 are mostly indie games rather than big-budget releases, but some pretty notable games are still being removed. For example, Carrion is a horror game in which players take on the role of a monster. Their goal is to move around the game world in the style of Metroidvania, while killing all the unlucky people who accidentally get in their way. At the time of release, Carrion received mostly positive reviews, with a lot of praise for its unique concept.

Xbox Game Pass games will be released in July 2022

Atomicrops — July 15 Carrion — July 15 Children of Morta — July 15 Cris Tales — July 15 Lethal League Blaze — July 15

Another notable game leaving the Xbox Game Pass on July 15 is Children of Morta. Children of Morta is a dungeon crawler with a focus on storytelling, unlike many other games of this genre. Children of Morta offers a solid collaborative experience and has been updated multiple times since the initial release to add even more content.

Cris Tales is another game that will leave a big void after being removed from the Xbox Game Pass. Cris Tales reviews weren’t as high as Carrion or Children of Morta, but it’s still a notable Game Pass title because it was the Xbox Game Pass game of the first day when it was first added to the service.

It’s possible that even more games will be removed from the Xbox Game Pass in July, so fans should keep this in mind. Meanwhile, a lot of new games will be added to the Xbox Game Pass in July 2022, so while it’s sad to see these games go away, at least there will be more in the near future.