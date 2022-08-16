Xbox Game Pass Loses 10 Games on August 31

The Xbox Game Pass has already received many new additions for August 2022, but several games have also been removed from the service. Microsoft tends to remove Xbox Game Pass games in the middle and at the end of the month, so there are even more games that will soon be excluded from the Game Pass. In fact, on August 31, a whopping 10 games will be removed from the Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft recently lifted the veil on the new Xbox Game Pass games for the second half of August 2022, which include several first-day releases. However, he also confirmed 10 games that will be released on August 31, and includes some of the best Game Pass games. The good news is that all 10 games coming out of the Xbox Game Pass on August 31 are available to play in the cloud, on consoles and PCs, so subscribers should be able to try them out regardless of their chosen platform.

August 31 is the last day when Xbox Game Pass subscribers can play Elite Dangerous, Hades, Myst, NBA 2K22, Signs of the Sojourner, Spiritfarer, Twelve Minutes, Two Point Hospital, What Remains of Edith Finch and World War Z through their subscriptions. Anyone interested in buying games to save can do so with a 20% discount while they are in Game Pass, so subscribers can try before they buy.

Xbox Game Pass games are released on August 31

Elite Dangerous Hades Myst NBA 2K22 Signs of the Sojourner Spiritfarer Twelve Minutes Two Point Hospital What Remains of Edith Finch World War Z

On August 31, several serious-minded players will leave the Xbox Game Pass subscription. Hades is the most critically acclaimed game that stands out as one of the highest rated games of all time. For the uninitiated: Hades is a roguelike dungeon crawler based on Greek mythology developed by Supergiant Games, the studio behind other popular games such as Bastion and Transistor.

Other critically acclaimed games that left the Xbox Game Pass on August 31 include Spiritfarer, an emotional game about guiding spirits into the afterlife; Two Point Hospital, a hospital management simulator; and What Remains of Edith Finch, a narrative game in which players experience the lives of various members of the Finch family, each with their own unique storytelling techniques and game mechanics.

While it’s certainly a big blow for Xbox Game Pass to release these games, the good news is that new games will replace them soon. In fact, Sam Barlow’s Immortality, a new detective thriller that has already received at least one top score of 10/10 in reviews, will be released on August 30.