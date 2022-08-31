Xbox Game Pass is Losing 10 Games Today, including One of the Best Games of 2020

Xbox Game Pass has just added four new games, including Immortality, which has received rave reviews, but many fans are looking forward to the new and already confirmed Xbox Game Pass games in September 2022. Unfortunately, before that there are a lot of games leaving the service.

Fans are probably used to the fact that Game Pass games leave the service in the middle and end of the month. This has become the norm, and in most cases it doesn’t really matter. This is because additions often outpace deletions. However, Xbox Game Pass has confirmed that it will lose 10 games on August 31, which is twice as much as usual. It’s also not just a matter of quantity, as several quality games are also leaving the service.

Of course, the biggest game leaving the Game Pass is Hades. This roguelike game is able to tell a deeply emotional story about Zagreus, his father and his family thanks to the nature of the game “die and repeat”. With its gameplay, plot, characters, music, artwork, and more, Hades is a commercial and critical success for developer Supergiant Games. It holds 94 points on Opencritic, it is recommended by 99% of critics, and it is widely considered one of the best games of 2022. Saying goodbye to her is hard any day, but then nine more games join her.

List of Xbox Game Pass games that will be released at the end of August 2022

Hades Elite Dangerous Myst NBA 2K22 Signs of the Sojourner Spiritfarer Twelve Minutes Two Point Hospital What Remains of Edith Finch World War Z

The rest of the games may not be as popularly loved as Hades, but each subscriber loses something if he postponed playing it and did not do it before she left. NBA 2K22 is a great game for sports fans, while Two Point Hospital has experienced some revival after its sequel. What Remains of Edith Finch is considered one of the games that promote video games as an art form, and World War Z (although a bit generic) is a solid multiplayer game that someone can pick up and play, especially if on a service like a Game Pass. And then another ton falls out on top of them.

One by one, on August 30 and August 31, some of the biggest changes to the Xbox Game Pass in recent times took place. Other big games have come and gone, but the end of August was definitely a one-two punch. Let’s hope that September will take longer after the releases on August 30 than after the removal on August 31.

