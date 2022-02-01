Xbox Game Pass In The First Half Of February: CrossfireX, Contrast And More

Xbox Game Pass: We tell you the games selected to participate in the Xbox Game Pass catalog in the first fortnight of February. The CrossfireX campaign stands out. Xbox Game Pass confirms the titles that will join its catalog during the first half of February. The ten selected vary in a selection between those participants in the [email protected] program and some names confirmed a few years ago, as is the case with CrossfireX.

Xbox Game Pass games February 2022

Xbox Game Pass in February: first selected

February 3rd

Contrast — Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Xbox Gaming Cloud

Dreamscaper — Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud

Telling Lies — Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud

Feb. 10

Besiege (Game Preview) — Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud

CrossfireX (Operation: Catalyst campaign) – Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Edge of Eternity — Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud

Skul: The Hero Slayer — Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom — Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud

February 14th

Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition — Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud

Infernax — Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud

As usual in the subscription, every two weeks a wave of games leave their permanence in the catalog. On February 15, the following games will no longer be available:

Controller — Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud

Code Vein — Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age — Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC

The Medium — Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud

Project Winter — Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud

The Falconeer — Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud