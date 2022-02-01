Xbox Game Pass In The First Half Of February: CrossfireX, Contrast And More

Xbox Game Pass: We tell you the games selected to participate in the Xbox Game Pass catalog in the first fortnight of February. The CrossfireX campaign stands out. Xbox Game Pass confirms the titles that will join its catalog during the first half of February. The ten selected vary in a selection between those participants in the [email protected] program and some names confirmed a few years ago, as is the case with CrossfireX.
Xbox Game Pass games February 2022
Xbox Game Pass in February: first selected
February 3rd
Contrast — Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Xbox Gaming Cloud
Dreamscaper — Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud
Telling Lies — Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud
Feb. 10
Besiege (Game Preview) — Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud
CrossfireX (Operation: Catalyst campaign) – Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One
Edge of Eternity — Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud
Skul: The Hero Slayer — Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud
The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom — Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud
February 14th
Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition — Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud
Infernax — Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud
As usual in the subscription, every two weeks a wave of games leave their permanence in the catalog. On February 15, the following games will no longer be available:
Controller — Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud
Code Vein — Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud
Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age — Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC
The Medium — Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud
Project Winter — Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud
The Falconeer — Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud