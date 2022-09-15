Xbox Game Pass in September 2022: Deathloop, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and more

Xbox confirmed several new entries for the Xbox Game Pass during the Toyko Game Show presentation, including the previously exclusive PS5 Deathloop and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (available September 15). Deathloop will also upgrade to the Extra and Premium PS Plus levels on the same day it enters the Game Pass library on September 20.

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is also coming out for the first time today on Xbox, and it can be played on Xbox consoles via Xbox Game Pass. The next game, Ni No Kuni: Revenant Kingdom, will also appear on Xbox and Game Pass consoles in 2023.

Other games that have already gone on sale this month as part of the first wave of games include GRID Legends, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Opus Magnum and others. There are many more interesting things waiting for you this month: the full version of Grounded 1.0 will be released on September 27, and the version of The Outer Wilds for Xbox Series X|S will be released on September 15 (currently only the Xbox One version is available). You can also follow our interactive list of all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games to see the full lineup, create wish lists, rank, rate, and manage your unfulfilled task.

Microsoft has announced that Deathloop, last year’s PlayStation 5 exclusive, will finally appear on Xbox Series X and S. In addition, it will come with a set of updates, including a new extended ending.

Everything that will appear in the Xbox Game Pass in September

GRID Legends – already available Disney Dreamlight Valley – now available Magnum (PC) [email protected] – now available Sim World 3 (console and PC) [email protected] – now available Ches of the Singularity: Escalation (PC) [email protected] – now available League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (Cloud, Console and PC) — Fallout 76 Expeditions is already available: The Pitt — already available You Suck at Parking (Cloud, Console and PC) [email protected] — already available Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch — September 15. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (for consoles and PCs) — September 15. The Outer Wilds (Xbox Series X version | S) — September 15th. Despot’s Game (for consoles and PCs) [email protected] — September 15th. |S) [email protected] — September 15 tDeathloop (Xbox Series X|S) — September 20 Beacon Pines (Console, PC) — September 22 Slime Rancher 2 — Early Access (Console, PC) — September 22 Grounded 1.0 (Console, PC, Cloud) — September 27 Moonscars (Consoles, PC) — September 27

Everything that leaves the Game Pass in September

The following games will be removed from the Game Pass library by September 15. If you want to keep playing them, you need to complete the purchase before they disappear.

A Plague Tale: Innocence (Cloud, Console and PC)Aragami 2 (Cloud, Console and PC)Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Cloud, Console and PC)Craftopia (Cloud, Console, and PC)Final Fantasy XIII (Console and PC)Flynn: Son of Crimson (Cloud, Console and PC)I Am Fish (Cloud, Console and PC)Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Cloud, Console and PC)Mighty Goose (Cloud, Console and PC) PC)SkateBird (cloud, console and PC)The Artful Escape (cloud, console and PC)

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Privileges for September

Rumbleverse: Smash Boxer Pack — already on sale Dead by Daylight: Legion and Yui costumes — September 8 Need for Speed Payback: DLX Content Pack — September 13 Warframe: Twin Grakatas Jade Bundle — September 15

The Best Game Pass Offer Right Now: 2 Years of Game Pass Ultimate for $135 (Save $224)

Firstly, your Game Pass subscription should not be active at the moment — I repeat, for this to work, you should not have an active Game Pass. When you are sure, proceed to the next step.

Then you need to invest in Xbox Live Gold for up to 3 years. You can easily buy 12-month Xbox Live Gold codes from Amazon or other stores for $60/£50 depending on your region.

Xbox Live Gold — 12 months

Xbox Live Gold — 12 months (UK) — 49.99 pounds

I recommend accumulating 2 years of Xbox Live Gold

The maximum amount of savings for a Gold subscription is 36 months (worth 180 USD), any larger amount will be lost. So, to keep yourself safe for those who currently have a Gold membership, I recommend sticking with only a 2-year cost (worth $120/£100).

And now the most interesting thing. After you have activated these codes and increased your Xbox Live Gold membership to your liking, you can convert this time to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in a 1:1 ratio.

Go to the Xbox Live Gold update page and proceed to convert the paid time directly to Game Pass Ultimate. If you have never used the upgrade feature before, it will cost US$ 1/1 pound (the total cost will be US$ 121/101 pounds).