Xbox Game Pass in July 2022: Far Cry 5, Yakuza 0, Escape Academy and more

Another month has passed, and very soon another batch of new games will appear in the Xbox Game Pass. This week we have already released Far Cry 5, and in the near future several more games will appear in the Game Pass. But remember, this is only the first wave of Game Pass games in a month, and you can expect even more announcements in the second half of July.

There are even some re-logins to the service, such as Yakuza 0, Kiwami and Kiwami 2 returning to Xbox Game Pass after they were previously removed last December. Other games coming soon to Game Pass include Last Call BBS, Escape Academy, PowerWash Simulator and many others.

All Yakuza games are available again in Xbox Game Pass

Now that Yakuza 0, Kiwami and Kiwami 2 are back in Xbox Game Pass, it means that the entire Yakuza catalog is now available in the service again. Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4, Yakuza 5, Yakuza 6 and Yakuza: Like a Dragon are already available to play on Xbox Game Pass. Thanks to this reunion, it has become much easier to start playing the entire Yakuza series with ease.

Everything that will appear in the Xbox Game Pass this month (so far)

This is the first wave of games announced and available for Xbox Game Pass in July. We expect even more games to be announced during the month in the second wave of games in the second half of July.

Far Cry 5 is already available on Xbox Game Pass

Far Cry 5 was already confirmed as a new Game Pass entry last July, so you can download and play it already on console, PC and cloud games.

Everything that leaves the Game Pass in July (for now)

The following games will be removed from the Game Pass library by July 15th, so if you want to continue playing them, you need to complete the purchase before they disappear.

Atomicrops (cloud, console and PC)Carrion (cloud, console and PC)Children of Morta (cloud, console and PC)Cris Tales (cloud, console and PC)Lethal League Blaze (cloud, console and PC)

The Best Game Pass Offer Right Now: 2 Years of Game Pass Ultimate for $135 (Save $224)

Firstly, your Game Pass subscription should not be active at the moment — I repeat, for this to work, you should not have an active Game Pass. When you are sure, proceed to the next step.

Then you need to invest in Xbox Live Gold for up to 3 years. You can easily buy 12-month Xbox Live Gold codes from Amazon or other stores for $60/£50 depending on your region.

The maximum amount of savings for a Gold subscription is 36 months (worth 180 USD), any larger amount will be lost. So, to keep yourself safe for those who currently have a Gold membership, I recommend sticking with just the 2-year cost (worth $120/£100).

And now the most interesting thing. After you have activated these codes and increased your Xbox Live Gold membership to your liking, you can convert this time to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in a 1:1 ratio.

Go to the Xbox Live Gold update page and proceed to convert the paid time directly to Game Pass Ultimate. If you have never used the upgrade feature before, it will cost US$ 1/1 pound (the total cost will be US$ 121/101 pounds). If you’ve used this before, the upgrade will cost you $14.99/£10.99 instead.

Overall, at most, you’ll only pay $135 for 2 years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (instead of $359). If you manage to make the conversion in 3 years, you will pay a maximum of $195 instead (instead of $539). Now there is a big discount. When you’re done, just make sure you’ve turned off auto-renewal.