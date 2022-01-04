Xbox Game Pass in January 2022: Mass Effect Legendary Edition Outer Wilds And More

Xbox Game Pass: Microsoft’s subscription service reveals the new batch of games that will be added to the catalog during January 2022. We will tell you all the news. Xbox Game Pass has confirmed the first batch of games of 2022, which will arrive in the catalog during the month of January. All those subscribers of the console, PC or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate modality will receive immediate access to the chosen ones, available in the coming days.
Xbox Game Pass in January
Among all the new titles, Mass Effect Legendary Edition stands out, the collection that includes the first three games of the saga in remastered versions, along with the vast majority of DLC released to date.
Then we leave you the complete calendar.
January 4th
Gorogoa – PC, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Cloud
Olija – PC, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Cloud
The Pedestrian – PC, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Cloud
January 6th
Mass Effect Legendary Edition – PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One
Outer Wilds – PC, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Cloud
Embr – PC, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Cloud
January 13th
Spelunky 2 – PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One
The Anacrusis (Game Preview and Post-Release Also Included on Xbox Game Pass) – PC, Xbox Series X | S, and Xbox One
Games leaving the service have also been confirmed. On January 15 we will say goodbye to six titles. Until then you can play them as long as you have a registered subscription. Progress will be saved to your profile in case you jump to them later.
Desperados III – PC, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Cloud
Ghost of a Tale – PC
Kingdom Hearts III – Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One
Mount & Blade: Warban- PC, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Cloud
Pandemic – PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One
Yiik: A Postmodern RPG – PC