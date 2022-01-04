Xbox Game Pass in January 2022: Mass Effect Legendary Edition Outer Wilds And More

Xbox Game Pass: Microsoft’s subscription service reveals the new batch of games that will be added to the catalog during January 2022. We will tell you all the news. Xbox Game Pass has confirmed the first batch of games of 2022, which will arrive in the catalog during the month of January. All those subscribers of the console, PC or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate modality will receive immediate access to the chosen ones, available in the coming days.

Xbox Game Pass in January

Among all the new titles, Mass Effect Legendary Edition stands out, the collection that includes the first three games of the saga in remastered versions, along with the vast majority of DLC released to date.

Then we leave you the complete calendar.

January 4th

Gorogoa – PC, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Cloud

Olija – PC, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Cloud

The Pedestrian – PC, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Cloud

January 6th

Mass Effect Legendary Edition – PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

Outer Wilds – PC, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Cloud

Embr – PC, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Cloud

January 13th

Spelunky 2 – PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

The Anacrusis (Game Preview and Post-Release Also Included on Xbox Game Pass) – PC, Xbox Series X | S, and Xbox One

Games leaving the service have also been confirmed. On January 15 we will say goodbye to six titles. Until then you can play them as long as you have a registered subscription. Progress will be saved to your profile in case you jump to them later.

Desperados III – PC, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Cloud

Ghost of a Tale – PC

Kingdom Hearts III – Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

Mount & Blade: Warban- PC, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Cloud

Pandemic – PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

Yiik: A Postmodern RPG – PC