Xbox Game Pass in December 2021: Halo Infinite, Stardew Valley And More

Xbox Game Pass: The Redmond division confirms the first wave of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass during December 2021. Halo Infinite highlights. Xbox Game Pass has confirmed the first round of titles that will hit the catalog during the month of December. All those subscribers of the console, PC or Ultimate mode will receive immediate access to the selected ones once they are published.

Xbox Game Pass calendar for December

The calendar stands out for the incorporation of names like Halo Infinite. The long-awaited new chapter of the Master Chief will invite you to discover the secrets of the Zeta ring, as he battles the Outcast warriors. On the other hand, another installment of the Final Fantasy saga will debut in the subscription. XIII-2 is chosen for both console and PC, which will be followed by independent hits at the height of Stardew Valley.

Soon is pretty good. before you know it, 'soon' becomes 'now'https://t.co/4aLWDMj1Nz pic.twitter.com/zRiJxC5d4g — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) December 1, 2021

We leave you with the calendar below.

December 2nd

Anvil – Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC

Archvale – Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming

Final Fantasy XIII-2 – Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC

Lawn Mowing Simulator – Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming

Rubber Bandits – Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming

Stardew Valley – Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector – Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming

December 7th

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator – Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming

December 8

Halo Infinite – Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming

December 9

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 – Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming

December 14th

Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming

Among Us – Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S

While some arrive, others leave. On December 15 we will say goodbye to six titles. Until then you can play them as long as you have a registered subscription. Progress will be saved to your profile in case you jump to them later.

Beholder – Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox Cloud Gaming

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan –

Guacamelee! 2 – Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming

Wilmot’s Warehouse – Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming

Unto The End – Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming