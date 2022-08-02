Xbox Game Pass in August 2022: Ghost Recon Wildlands, Campus Two Points and more

Xbox has confirmed the first wave of games coming to Xbox Game Pass this month. The new set includes Ghost Recon Wildlands, Turbo Golf Racing, Two Point Campus and others. Both Midnight Fight Express and Immortality are not included in the announcement, but have already been confirmed as Game Pass entries towards the end of August.

In July, Game Pass saw games such as Watch Dogs 2, As Dusk Falls, Far Cry 5, Yakuza 0, Last Call BBS and many other games. We expect another wave of games for Game Pass to be announced in the second half of the month, so stay tuned.

Everything that will appear in the Xbox Game Pass this month

Ghost Recon Wildlands (Cloud, Console and PC) — Available now Shenzhen I/O (PC) [email protected] — August 4th Turbo Golf Racing (Cloudy, PC and Xbox Series X|S) [email protected] — August 4th Two Point Campus (cloudy), Console and PC) — August 9th Simulator (Cloud, Consoles and PC) — August 11expersions: Rome (PC) — August 11offworld Trading Company (PC) [email protected] — August 11midnight Fight Express (Consoles, PC) — August 23 Immortality (Consoles, PC) — August 30

Everything that leaves the Game Pass in August 2022

The following games will be removed from the Game Pass library by August 15th, so if you want to continue playing them, you need to complete the purchase before they disappear.

Boyfriend Dungeon (cloud version, console and PC)Curse of the Dead Gods (cloud version, console and PC)Library of Ruina (cloud version, console and PC)Starmancer (preliminary version of the game) (PC)Train Sim World 2 (cloud version, console and PC)

New Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Bonuses This Month

Fall Guys: Coconut milk costume is already on sale. Skate 3: Upgrade Bundle — August 11. The Elder Scrolls Online: Noweyr Pack — August 16.

Best Game Pass Offer Right Now: 2 Years of Game Pass Ultimate for $135 (Save $224)

Firstly, your Game Pass subscription should not be active at the moment — I repeat, for this to work, you should not have an active Game Pass. When you are sure, proceed to the next step.

Then you need to invest in Xbox Live Gold for up to 3 years. You can easily buy 12-month Xbox Live Gold codes from Amazon or other stores for $60/£50 depending on your region.

The maximum amount of savings for a Gold subscription is 36 months (worth 180 USD), any larger amount will be lost. So, to keep yourself safe for those who currently have a Gold membership, I recommend sticking with only a 2-year cost (worth $120/£100).

And now the most interesting thing. After you have activated these codes and increased your Xbox Live Gold membership to your liking, you can convert this time to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in a 1:1 ratio.

Go to the Xbox Live Gold update page and proceed to convert the paid time directly to Game Pass Ultimate. If you have never used the upgrade feature before, it will cost US$ 1/1 pound (the total cost will be US$ 121/101 pounds). If you’ve used this before, the upgrade will cost you $14.99/£10.99 instead.

Overall, at most, you’ll only pay $135 for 2 years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (instead of $359). If you manage to make the conversion in 3 years, you will pay a maximum of $195 instead (instead of $539). Now there is a big discount. When you’re done, just make sure you’ve turned off auto-renewal.

The Best Xbox Game Pass Games

Robert Anderson is a deal expert and commercial editor at IGN. You can follow him @robertliam21 on Twitter.