Xbox Game Pass: GTA V, Zombie Army 4 and more

Today (06), Microsoft announced the next games that will arrive soon in the Xbox Game Pass! Check out the list below:

April 8

GTA V (xCloud and consoles)

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (xCloud, consoles and PC)

Disneyland Adventures (xCloud)

Rush: A Disney / Pixar Adventure (xCloud)

April 12th

NHL 21 (consoles)

April 15th

Rain on Your Parade (xClud, consoles and PC)

Pathway (PC)

April 20

MLB The Show 21 (xCloud and consoles)

Over 50 games with touch controls

Along with the new games, Microsoft also announced that Minecraft Dungeons will be the first game to have touchscreen controls on xCloud, bringing the player closer to an experience with a traditional controller. In context, today all games must be played with a Bluetooth controller and there is no option for buttons on the phone screen. Despite being the first game, another 50 games will receive the touch option, such as Sea of Thieves, Gears 5, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, Slay the Spire and others.

