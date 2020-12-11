Xbox Game Pass gets Skyrim, Code Vein

Yesterday, during the Game Awards, Microsoft announced some news for its Xbox Game Pass subscription service, such as the arrival of the Yakuza series. Today, the producer revealed a lot more games that will be added to the catalog in 2020! Check out:

Coming soon to Game Pass

Mørkredd (Android, Consoles and PC) is now available to download right now, and will be accompanied by The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (Android and console) on December 15th. Shortly thereafter, on the 17th, several games arrive at the subscription service together:

Among Us (PC), Beholder: Complete Edition (Android and Console), Code Vein (Android and console), The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (PC), Monster Train (console), MotoGP 20 (Android, console and PC ), My Friend Pedro (Android), Neoverse (Android and console) and Wilmot’s Warehouse (console and PC).

As not everything is joy, we will also say goodbye to three games in the catalog on December 30th: Farming Simulator 17 (which comes out of consoles and PC), Football Manager 2020 (PC) and Mortal Kombat X (console).

What did you think of this month’s game selection? Are you going to try any of them? Tell us in the comments below!



