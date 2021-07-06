Xbox Game Pass Gets More Games in July, Such As Tropico 6 and UFC 4

Xbox Game Pass: Microsoft has unveiled a new batch of games that will hit the Xbox Game Pass in the first half of July, which include titles like Tropico 6, Farming Simulator 19, Bloodroots, as well as other very interesting games that will debut in the cloud. Check out the full list and their release dates below!

On July 8th Dragon Quest Builders 2 will only arrive in the cloud, while UFC 4 will be available only on consoles through its partnership with EA Play. On the same day, Tropico 6 has a confirmed release for PC, cloud and consoles.

On July 15th comes a second wave of games, with Bloodroots appearing on PC, cloud and consoles, The Medium appearing for the first time in the cloud, and Farming Simulator 19 available for PC, cloud and consoles.

As not everything is joy in this life, this is also your last chance to check out some titles that will soon be out of the catalog. On July 14th, the EA Sports UFC (console) and EA Sports UFC 2 (console) say goodbye to the Xbox Game Pass. On July 15th, Endless Space 2 (PC), Downwell (PC) and CrossCode (PC, console and cloud) will be removed.

