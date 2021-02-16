Xbox Game Pass gets Dirt 5 and other major titles February

The new games coming to the Xbox Game Pass now in February have been released, which features big names like Dirt 5 and Code Vein. Check out the title, date and platform where the game will be available through the subscription package:
Code Vein (PC) – February 18th
Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition (Cloud * and Console) – February 18
Wreckfest (Cloud *, Console and PC) – February 18th
Killer Queen Black (Cloud * and Console) – February 23
Dirt 5 (Cloud *, Console and PC) – February 25
Elite Dangerous (Console) – February 25
Superhot: Mind Control Delete (PC) February 25
Monster Hunter: World (Cloud *) – Out now
* Cloud refers to the xCloud platform.
It has also been announced that Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will have access to seven new games starting on February 18th. Are they:
Bridge Constructor Portal
Morkredd
Neoverse
Nowhere Prophet
Spiritfarer
The Little Acre
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair