Xbox Game Pass gets Dirt 5 and other major titles February

The new games coming to the Xbox Game Pass now in February have been released, which features big names like Dirt 5 and Code Vein. Check out the title, date and platform where the game will be available through the subscription package:

Code Vein (PC) – February 18th

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition (Cloud * and Console) – February 18

Wreckfest (Cloud *, Console and PC) – February 18th

Killer Queen Black (Cloud * and Console) – February 23

Dirt 5 (Cloud *, Console and PC) – February 25

Elite Dangerous (Console) – February 25

Superhot: Mind Control Delete (PC) February 25

Monster Hunter: World (Cloud *) – Out now

* Cloud refers to the xCloud platform.

It has also been announced that Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will have access to seven new games starting on February 18th. Are they:

Bridge Constructor Portal

Morkredd

Neoverse

Nowhere Prophet

Spiritfarer

The Little Acre

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair