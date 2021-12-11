Xbox Game Pass for PC Changes Its Name And Confirms The Arrival Of New Games

Xbox Game Pass: The service modifies the nomenclature of the brand with the idea of ​​offering something more forceful. In addition, it reveals new titles that will debut in the catalog. Xbox Game Pass is the popular subscription service that offers us the possibility of enjoying a gigantic number of games, in exchange for a more than reasonable price. As you well know, it is possible to make use of it both in the Microsoft family of consoles (Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One), as well as on PC, a platform on which to date it added the tagline “for PC” along with its Name. Well, now it has been renamed something else: PC Game Pass. The modification has also affected its logo. To accompany its transformation, several titles have also been confirmed that will be added to the catalog soon. We leave you the nice video with which Xbox has announced the changes.

New games announced

Trek to Yomi, Pigeon Simulator and the recently revealed Sniper Elite 5 will be part of the service catalog. In addition, a game in development by Hugecalf Studios has been confirmed that will also do the same. At the moment, no details are known about the title in question.

Games confirmed for Xbox Game Pass starting in 2022

As you well know, all the titles belonging to Xbox Game Studios, the set of which Bethesda is now also part and its multiple studios, will be available on the service from the day of its launch. Some stand out like Starfield or the future The Elder Scrolls VI, among others. Here is a look at everything that is to come.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Atomic Heart

Redfall

Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes

Eiyuden Chronicle Rising

Contraband

Party Animals

Replaced

Slime rancher 2

Somerville

Stalker 2

Starfield

Outer Worlds 2

The Elder Scrolls VI

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available on PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. In addition, thanks to the cloud, it is possible to play next-generation games on all of them without downloading them (also on mobile devices).