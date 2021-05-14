Xbox Game Pass: Final Fantasy X / X-2, Psychonauts, Just Cause 4 and More Now Available

Xbox Game Pass: Microsoft’s video game subscription service for Xbox consoles, PCs and mobiles expands its catalog with high-quality works. We take roll.Xbox Game Pass presents its candidacy to be the center of attention of thousands of players this weekend. After the arrival of FIFA 21, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Outlast 2 and Steep, from this Friday the players of Xbox consoles, PC and mobiles (via Xbox Cloud Gaming) can enjoy works such as Just Cause 4: Reloaded, Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster and more.

The May shipment already made it clear that the first half of the month was going to be very full of premieres. With the promise that all the games from Microsoft’s 23 internal studios will be included in Xbox Game Pass from day one – also those from Bethesda – Phil Spencer’s team’s commitment to gaining followers in its membership service is already translated in about 23 million players. If you have questions about what to play this weekend, then we leave the premieres already available and on which platforms they can be downloaded.

Just Cause 4: Reloaded – May 13, PC, Console and Cloud Gaming

Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster – May 13, PC & Console

Red Dead Online – May 13, Console and Cloud Gaming

Psychonauts – May 13, PC, Console and Cloud Gaming

Remnant: From the Ashes – May 13, PC

According to a recent study shared by Microsoft, 83% of the members subscribed to the service in Spain play at least once a week; above the average of those who are not subscribed, which is estimated at 58%. Likewise, the study yields other data of interest; for example, that Xbox Game Pass awakens the desire to try more video game genres and makes users more likely to play online or with their family and friends.

After the purchase of Bethesda last March, there are now 20 company titles available on Xbox Game Pass, including successful titles such as Skyrim, Fallout 4 or Dishonored 2. Finally, we remember that the new FPS Boost function allows you to enjoy video games in Xbox Series X | S with a significant increase in the rate of images per second; just activate it in the menu.