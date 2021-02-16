Xbox Game Pass February 2021 second games

The second games for Xbox Game Pass, the subscription service offered by Microsoft for Xbox and Windows, were announced in February 2021. The number of games in the library of Xbox Game Pass subscribers will increase with the games that will be available as of February 18.

As it is known, Microsoft, like other providers, offers its users a game subscription service. With packages made for different prices and devices, it is possible to play many games for only subscription prices.

What are the second games of Xbox Game Pass February 2021?

Microsoft announced that as of February 18, games in different categories will meet players. First, on February 18, Code Vein for PC, Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Ultimate Edition for Xbox, and Wreckfest for PC and Xbox will meet gamers. On February 23, Killer Quenn Black will meet players on Xbox.

On February 24, only Dirt 4 will be available for Xbox. On February 25, Elite Dangerous for PC, Superhot: Mind Control Delete for Xbox and Dirt 5 for both PC and Xbox will arrive. On February 28, Mother Russia Bleeds for PC, The Jackbox Party Pack 4 for Xbox and Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight, Oxenfree and Vambrace: Cold Soul for both PC and Xbox will meet with gamers. Thus, the Xbox Games Pass February 2021 games will be available to the players.

Games in different genres and categories are expected to attract the attention of players. What do you think about the games announced for this month?