Xbox Game Pass: Dragon Ball FighterZ, Age IV and more coming to service

Xbox Game Pass: Great news for Xbox Game Pass subscribers! Microsoft has just announced which games are coming to subscription service in October for xCloud, Xbox One, Series X/S and PC! Check out the list below:

Today (19)

Outriders (PC)

Into the Pit (xCloud, Consoles and PC)

October 21st

Dragon Ball FighterZ (xCloud and Consoles)

Echo Generation (xCloud, Consoles and PC)

Everspace 2 (Game Preview) (PC)

October 28th

Age of Empires IV (PC)

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare (Consoles and PC)

Backbone (Consoles)

Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (xCloud, Consoles and PC)

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (xCloud, Consoles and PC)

The Forgotten City (xCloud, Consoles and PC)

Leaves on October 31st

Card (xCloud, Consoles and PC)

Celeste (xCloud, Consoles and PC)

Comanche (PC)

Eastshade (xCloud, Consoles and PC)

Five Nights at Freddy’s (xCloud, Consoles and PC)

Knights & Bikes (Console and PC)

Unruly Heroes (xCloud, Consoles and PC)