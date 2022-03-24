Xbox Game Pass Doesn’t Want To Kill Stores Or Other Models, Says Phil Spencer

Xbox Game Pass: The head of Microsoft Gaming reflects at GDC 2022 on the impact of models such as Xbox Game Pass in traditional stores. The Xbox Game Pass approach is a business model that works and is here to stay, but its implementation does not seek to put an end to physical video game sales stores. That is the opinion of Phil Spencer, CEO of Phil Spencer, who has reflected on the Xbox ecosystem with Sarah Bond, corporate vice president and head of the Xbox experience, during a talk at the Game Developers Conference 2022.

Xbox Game Pass and the sale of video games in stores are compatible models

Video game subscription services and brick-and-mortar title sales are compatible options; one does not cancel the other. A coexistence between them is possible, Spencer believes. For the manager, the purchase and sale of video games in retail stores or department stores are “an important part” of our environment.

In essence, Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service with content on demand, with the exception that this time it is video games and not movies or series that we can consume. With more than 25 million subscribers as of last January (in April 2020 there were 10 million members), the service continues to grow at an unstoppable rate, but that should not prevent alternative traditional models from disappearing.

Xbox wants to boost the presence of free-to-play games on Xbox Game Pass

In the past, Phil Spencer has been aware of the growth fronts of the Xbox Game Pass catalog for the future, which are essentially two: single-player experiences more focused on narrative and Japanese-style video games that can seduce to the Japanese public. However, Spencer has other goals: to boost free-to-play games on Xbox Game Pass.

As he underlines, free entry titles with a business model based on in-game microtransactions have room for growth in XGP and he hopes that they “thrive on our platform” because he believes it is important that there be “diversity in business models” based on your service.

In a report published exactly a year ago, Microsoft stated that Xbox Game Pass subscribers play more and spend more. By having such a wide range of titles at your disposal, it is possible to discover more genres or video games that would otherwise go unnoticed: there is no negative impact on other business models because direct sales have not decreased. Specifically, there was talk then of a 20% increase in spending.