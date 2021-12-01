Xbox Game Pass December 2021 calendar announced!

Microsoft has announced the games that will be added to Xbox Game Pass in December. Among the games to be added are popular games.

Xbox Game Pass is one of the most used monthly services in the world. It offers dozens of games to its players in its library. Thanks to a monthly subscription, players can play the games they want without purchasing them. New games are added to the system every month. The company announced the games that will be added this month in its statement.

Xbox Game Pass will add new games in December!

The company added 10 games to its subscription system last month. These games included games like Dead Space and Dragon Age: Origins. This month, 12 different games will be added to Xbox Game Pass. These games include games such as Among Us, Halo Infinite, and Stardew Valley. These games will be available to both cloud, PC and console subscribers.

New games coming for Xbox Game Pass:

ANVIL (Console + PC) – December 2

Archvale (PC + Console + Cloud) – December 2

Final Fantasy XIII-2 (Console + PC) – December 2

Lawn Mowing Simulator (PC + Console + Cloud) – December 2

Rubber Bandits (PC + Console + Cloud) – December 2

Stardew Valley (PC + Console + Cloud) – December 2

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (PC + Console + Cloud) – December 2

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (PC + Console + Cloud) – December 7

Halo Infinite (PC + Console + Cloud) – December 8

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 (PC + Console + Cloud) – December 9

Aliens: Fireteam Elite (PC + Console + Cloud) – December 14

Among Us (Console) – December 14

Although we are excited about the new games to be added every month, as you know, some games are removed from the Xbox Game Pass service every month. The company has announced its list of games to be removed. Games like FIFA 19 and Football Manager 2021 were removed last month. This month Beholder and Guacamelee! Games like 2 will be removed.

Games that will be removed from Xbox Game Pass:

Beholder (Console + Cloud)

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan (Console + PC)

Guacamelee! 2 (PC + Console + Cloud)

Wilmot’s Warehouse (PC + Console + Cloud)

Unto The End (CPC + Console + Cloud)

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (PC + Console + Cloud)

