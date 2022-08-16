Xbox Game Pass Confirms 6 New Games for August 2022

Xbox Game Pass adheres to a fairly clear pattern of game disclosure at the beginning and middle of the months, with games appearing periodically during these two-week periods. Now that the first half of August 2022 is over, Xbox Game Pass has turned its attention to the second half of the month.

Midnight Fight Express on August 23 and Immortality on August 30 have already been confirmed in the Xbox Game Pass. The latter also recently received an early 10/10 review, which makes its addition to the Game Pass promising. But along with these games, 6 more have been confirmed for the service from now until the end of the month.

link: Day One Xbox Game Pass High on Life Confirmed for Gamescom 2022

This includes the unexpected addition of Coffee Talk today, August 16, “a simulator of brewing coffee and having a heart-to-heart conversation about how to listen to people’s problems and help them by serving a couple of warm drinks.” It will be followed by Exapunks, Opus: Echo of Starsong and the aforementioned Midnight Fight Express on August 25, which is a pretty good set of games. Exapunks is a programming puzzle game, Opus is a visual novel/adventure game, and the previously confirmed Midnight Fight Express is an isometric brawl.

On August 30, the last release will take place, consisting of Commandos 3 HD, Immortality, Immortals Fenyx Rising and Tinykin. Commandos 3 HD is an RTS, Immortality is an interactive movie, Immortals Fenyx Rising is an adventure role—playing game in a Greek fantasy world, and Tinykin is a 3D platformer. Previously, there were rumors that Immortals Fenyx Rising will be an upcoming addition to the Xbox Game Pass, so this is not surprising.

Xbox Game Pass List for August 2022

Coffee Talk *new* (Cloud, Console, PC) Expunks *New* (PC) Opus: Echo of Starsong *new* (Console, PC) Midnight Fight Express (Cloud, Console, PC) Commandos 3 HD *new* (Cloud , Console, PC) Immortals Fenyx Rising *new* (Cloud, Console, PC) Immortality (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S) Tinykin *new* (Console, PC)

What is perhaps surprising is that the games are leaving the Xbox Game Pass on August 31. Usually five games are released in the middle and end of the month, but a total of 10 games are released on August 31. in the sequel:

Elite Dangerous (Cloud and Console) Myst (Cloud, Console and PC) NBA 2K22 (Cloud and Console) Signs of the Sojourner (Cloud, Console and PC) Spiritfarer (Cloud, Console and PC) Twelve Minutes (Cloud, Console and PC) and PC) Two Point Hospital (Cloud, Console and PC) What Remains of Edith Finch (Cloud, Console and PC) World War Z (cloud, console and PC)

Xbox Game Pass subscribers receive several games monthly.