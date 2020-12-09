Xbox Game Pass: Cloud gaming to expand to iOS

Project xCloud, which joined the Microsoft service in September, will continue to evolve on new devices. Xbox defends that its business model is to reach as many players as possible.

Their strategy contemplates going beyond the consoles, which is why they have bet very heavily on their services. The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription integrates Project xCloud technology, which in practice allows you to enjoy a series of games through the cloud on a mobile device. However, this beta version was only available on Android, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, something that will change in the coming months. And is that Microsoft has announced that its cloud service will work on iOS terminals and Windows PC from spring 2021.

“Expanding the Xbox experience to new players is vital in our ambition to help games and developers find an easy path to 3 billion gamers,” they write on Xbox Wire, the platform’s official website. In the case of Apple users, the service will work through the browser. “By adding more than 1 billion devices as a method to play in the Xbox ecosystem, we envision a perfect experience for all types of players,” they argue.

Arrival in new markets

Cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will also make its way into other markets where it was not yet available. Thus, users from Mexico, Australia, Brazil, Japan and other countries will have the opportunity to access, although at first it will be done through the Project xCloud preview program.

Microsoft has just launched its two new consoles, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, two new generation machines that assemble different specifications for different types of consumers. Halo Infinite, one of the platform’s star titles, has finally not arrived in time for launch. In fact, 343 Industries has announced that it will go on sale in late 2021.



