Xbox Game Pass Cloud Game Support Coming to PC and iOS

Those with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription will have the opportunity to play supported games on PC and iOS devices.The cloud gaming platform, known as Project xCloud in the past, which was later included in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate platform, previously came to Android devices. With its new announcement, Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox cloud games will come to PC and iOS devices in the spring of 2021.

During the first announcement, it was stated that xCloud has more than 150 games. The number of these games continues to increase with the growth of Xbox Game Pass. As an example, we recently reported that 17 games have been added to the Xbox Game Pass library. Some of the games were included in Android, the cloud gaming platform. All of these games will now be supported on iOS and PC platforms.

Part of Microsoft’s statement on the subject:

“As part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, we will take the next step in our journey to reach more players from all over the world by making cloud games available for Windows PCs via the Xbox app and iOS devices with the mobile web browser.”

Microsoft also says its monthly Xbox Game Pass attendance more than doubled in November. The software giant adds that they will continue to work on expanding the game library. Finally, let’s take a look at the list of games coming to Xbox in 2021:

Games coming to Xbox in 2021

CrossfireX

12 Minutes (Exclusive to console launch)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Far Cry 6

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine

Chorus

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

Scarlet Nexus

Balan Wonderworld

Resident Evil Village

The Artful Escape

Echo Generation

Songs of Iron

Tunic

Sable

Bright Memory Infinite

Way to the Woods

Outriders

Games Coming to Xbox with Xbox Game Pass

Halo Infinite

Psychonauts 2

The Ascent

The Medium (Exclusive to console launch)

The Gunk (exclusive to console launch)

Warhammer 40K: Darktide (Exclusive to Console launch)

Exomecha (Console launch exclusive)

Shredders (Exclusive to console launch)

Scorn

Skatebird

Dead Static Drive

The Good Life



