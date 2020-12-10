Xbox Game Pass Cloud Game Support Coming to PC and iOS

Those with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription will have the opportunity to play supported games on PC and iOS devices.The cloud gaming platform, known as Project xCloud in the past, which was later included in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate platform, previously came to Android devices. With its new announcement, Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox cloud games will come to PC and iOS devices in the spring of 2021.
During the first announcement, it was stated that xCloud has more than 150 games. The number of these games continues to increase with the growth of Xbox Game Pass. As an example, we recently reported that 17 games have been added to the Xbox Game Pass library. Some of the games were included in Android, the cloud gaming platform. All of these games will now be supported on iOS and PC platforms.
Part of Microsoft’s statement on the subject:
“As part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, we will take the next step in our journey to reach more players from all over the world by making cloud games available for Windows PCs via the Xbox app and iOS devices with the mobile web browser.”
Microsoft also says its monthly Xbox Game Pass attendance more than doubled in November. The software giant adds that they will continue to work on expanding the game library. Finally, let’s take a look at the list of games coming to Xbox in 2021:
Games coming to Xbox in 2021
CrossfireX
12 Minutes (Exclusive to console launch)
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Far Cry 6
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine
Chorus
Ruined King: A League of Legends Story
Scarlet Nexus
Balan Wonderworld
Resident Evil Village
The Artful Escape
Echo Generation
Songs of Iron
Tunic
Sable
Bright Memory Infinite
Way to the Woods
Outriders
Games Coming to Xbox with Xbox Game Pass
Halo Infinite
Psychonauts 2
The Ascent
The Medium (Exclusive to console launch)
The Gunk (exclusive to console launch)
Warhammer 40K: Darktide (Exclusive to Console launch)
Exomecha (Console launch exclusive)
Shredders (Exclusive to console launch)
Scorn
Skatebird
Dead Static Drive
The Good Life